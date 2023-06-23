Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 649 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,649 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

