American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Increased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Down 0.9 %

AIG stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

