Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

DIS stock opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average of $96.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.