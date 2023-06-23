iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $438.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $407.06. The stock has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

