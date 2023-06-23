CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,218 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $438.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $421.36 and a 200-day moving average of $407.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.