Old Port Advisors Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $358,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.91.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $462.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.93. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $464.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.