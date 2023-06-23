Old Port Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

