Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells 14,786 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 14,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $54,116.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 471,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.08 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.