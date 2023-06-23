Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells 14,786 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 14,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $54,116.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 471,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of SOUN opened at $4.08 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $885.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
