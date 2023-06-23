Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 13,600 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in HP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

