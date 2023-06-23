Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $104.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Read More

