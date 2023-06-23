Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $448,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

