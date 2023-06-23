iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.