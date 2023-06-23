Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $89.30 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

