Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Cut by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Trading Up 0.0 %

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

