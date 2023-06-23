Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,300.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,049.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,011.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,716.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

