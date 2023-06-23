Barclays Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $193.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.67.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $129.48.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,735,000 after buying an additional 55,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,213,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 282,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

