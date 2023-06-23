38,233 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

KRE opened at $40.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.