National Bank of Canada FI Has $47.32 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,172,761 shares of company stock valued at $461,396,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $457.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $423.90 and its 200 day moving average is $373.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $462.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

