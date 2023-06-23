Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 74,251 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,593 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,251 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

