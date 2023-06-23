Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 177.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $227.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

