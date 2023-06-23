Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.15.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.