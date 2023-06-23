Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,952.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 479,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,391 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

