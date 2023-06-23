The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $156.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

