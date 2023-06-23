Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

MBB opened at $93.27 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.09.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

