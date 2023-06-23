Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $184.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $124.01 and a one year high of $196.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

