QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.98. Approximately 2,908,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,728,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Specifically, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 9,101 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $72,899.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,593.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,295 shares of company stock valued at $992,804 over the last ninety days. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

QuantumScape Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.85 and a quick ratio of 22.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

