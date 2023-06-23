Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 939,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after buying an additional 796,528 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

