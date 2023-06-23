Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 655 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.25.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

