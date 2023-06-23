Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $96.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

