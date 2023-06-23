Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

