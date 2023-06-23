Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,581 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.0651 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

