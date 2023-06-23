Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 777 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Corteva Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.