Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $46,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

