Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $38,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 490 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

