Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $111.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.