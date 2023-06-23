Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 63 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $314.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $321.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

