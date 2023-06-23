Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.00.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

