Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.