Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 75,342 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,342 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.
CSX Trading Down 0.1 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
