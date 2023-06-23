Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

EMR stock opened at $87.42 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.12.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.