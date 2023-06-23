Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $148,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

