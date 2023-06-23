Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 369 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LEN opened at $121.32 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $123.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

