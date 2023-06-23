Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Lifted by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $74.26 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.