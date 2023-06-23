Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

