Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,116 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,663 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,203,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,838,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,098,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,617,000 after buying an additional 1,983,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

