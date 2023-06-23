Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 263 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
McKesson Stock Performance
MCK stock opened at $417.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.91. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.22 and a fifty-two week high of $418.66.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on McKesson from StockNews.com
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.