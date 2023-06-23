Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 263 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,837. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

MCK stock opened at $417.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.91. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $310.22 and a fifty-two week high of $418.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

