Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $524,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hologic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.