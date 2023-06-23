Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 360,373 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $189.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $191.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

