Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $293.95 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.65 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

