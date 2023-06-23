Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 879 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after buying an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,429,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

